Big iPhone and Mac update fixes 80 security flaws

Apple has rolled out major security updates to its iOS and MacOS operating systems for iPhones and Macs.

The iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 and MacOS 12.4 updates were released on Monday, 16 May 2022, and come with a handful of new features and bug fixes.

While the updates are relatively small, they boast a substantial collection of security fixes that address around 80 vulnerabilities across iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS.

Apple advised customers that keeping their software up to date was one of the most important things they could do to maintain their product’s security.

The company said it protects its customers by not disclosing, discussing, or confirming security issues until an investigation had occurred and patches or releases were generally available.

The updates fix 27 vulnerabilities within various iPhone and iPad software components, including the kernel, WebKit, and Wi-Fi.

The impact of the vulnerabilities ranges from attackers being able to close apps remotely and bypassing memory mitigation to executing arbitrary code with system privileges and carrying out denial of service attacks.

With the MacOS 12.4 update, Apple has addressed more than 50 vulnerabilities in MacOS Monterey.

These also include numerous critical flaws that allow for exploiting vulnerable code in AMD and Intel drivers, the kernel, WebKit, and Wi-Fi.

In addition to these updates, Apple has also rolled out Safari version 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and WatchOS 8.6, which also include important security fixes.