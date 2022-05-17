Apple launches automatically increasing subscription fees

Apple has announced changes to the way auto-renewing subscriptions function.

Subscription-based apps now allow developers to implement automatic price hikes without requiring user confirmation, provided they are within a specific range.

Before this, users had to accept any increases to a subscription’s price to continue with the service.

Failure to do so resulted in the subscription being automatically cancelled.

Developers wishing to take advantage of Apple’s automatic price increase support must adhere to some rules and conditions.

“The specific conditions for this feature are that the price increase doesn’t occur more than once per year, doesn’t exceed US$5 and 50% of the subscription price, or US$50 and 50% for an annual subscription price, and is permissible by local law,” Apple stated.

Any subscription price increase above the limit or breaching the conditions cannot be set to renew automatically and will still require users to accept it or risk being unsubscribed.

Customers will still be notified of any price increases ahead of time via email, a push notification, and a message within the app itself.