WhatsApp’s subscription plan for businesses will give organisations access to extra features such as the ability to link up to ten devices on the same account, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The plan is called WhatsApp Premium, and it is reportedly under development in the Android, iOS, and desktop betas.

In addition to linking up to ten devices to a single account, WhatsApp Premium will also allow businesses to create custom short links for their clients to contact them.

WhatsApp Business accounts already allow organisations to use short links for the customers to chat with them, but previously these weren’t customisable.

Custom links created by organisations won’t hide business phone numbers but will always direct a client to a specific business chat. Businesses can change the links once every 90 days.

There is no indication of when the service will launch or what it will cost, and it is not yet clear what the full slew of WhatsApp Premium features will include.

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) will not offer the subscription to regular users.

Now read: Big iPhone and Mac update fixes 80 security flaws