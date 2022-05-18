Google U-turns on killing free G Suite — but you have to opt in

Google has announced that legacy G Suite clients can now continue using the service’s free version for personal use.

G Suite’s free tier (then Gmail for Your Domain and later Google Apps) allowed geeks to set up Gmail and other Google services on custom domains.

Google initially launched its service for custom domains in 2006, later renaming it G Suite.

It announced in January that it was killing its free G Suite plans and that legacy users would have to subscribe to Google Workspace if they wanted to retain their services.

The tech giant has now completely backtracked and will allow legacy users to keep their custom domains with Gmail and their access to Google’s free services.

However, legacy G Suite users have until 27 June to opt-in via the Google Admin console to keep their free access. Those who don’t opt-in will automatically transition to “the recommended Google Workspace subscription”.

Previously, free-tier users who failed to opt-in before the cut-off date would have their account suspended on 1 August.

Legacy users who signed up for a Google Workspace after 19 January 2022 can contact Google’s support to transition to the free non-commercial G Suite offer.

“You can continue using your custom domain with Gmail, retain access to no-cost Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep your purchases and data,” Google said.

Now read: Apple launches automatically increasing subscription fees