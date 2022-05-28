Rain is hiring programmers in South Africa — here’s what they are looking for

Rain says it is hiring experienced and junior software developers, and it has told MyBroadband what it is looking for in candidates.

The company said its software developers are exposed to many different engineering projects that provide valuable learning opportunities for their career and personal growth.

“One day we’re working on deep core integrations with transaction rates of over 5,000 per minute, and the next we’re building complex GIS systems,” Rain software engineering head Christopher Leigh told MyBroadband.

He explained that whether or not candidates require a tertiary degree depends on their experience levels.

“If [applicants] are fairly new to the job market, then a tertiary degree is helpful. However, when we’re looking for more experienced candidates, what they can do and what they’ve achieved are more important,” he said.

Leigh noted that Rain’s youngest software developer is 21 years old, reflecting the telecoms company’s recruitment philosophy.

“We believe that talent can come from anywhere, which is why we hire for attitude and passion.”

According to Leigh, aspiring developers would do well to focus on learning TypeScript, Java, Python, C/C#/C++, Scala, and PHP, since these are the languages most in demand.

Kotlin, R, And Swift are other valuable additions to a developer’s arsenal.

Leigh noted that an important consideration for any individual planning to enter the programming industry should be whether they want to work on front-end or back-end development.

Additional technical skills that will benefit all developers include logical thinking and understanding cloud-based services.

“Cloud changes the way a developer thinks and architects their applications, so understanding containerisation and serverless computing is important,” he said.

While programming skills are essential, developers must also possess various soft skills to help them excel in the workplace.

Initiative, problem-solving, adaptability, attention to detail, and being able to work under time constraints are some of the most valuable soft skills for developers, said Leigh.

While telecommunications companies like Rain need competent software developers, many other South African sectors can also offer aspiring developers jobs.

“E-commerce, banking, and healthcare are some of the industries most in need of good developers,” Leigh noted.

Whether you are an aspiring developer or have been in the industry for a while, you can contact Rain chief people officer Sebe Rasebitse at [email protected] if you are interested in working for the company.