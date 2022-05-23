WhatsApp dropping support for older phones

WhatsApp has started notifying users on older iPhones that it would no longer support their devices from 24 October 2022, WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp’s Help Center confirms that the Facebook-owned messaging application will no longer support iPhones running iOS 10 or iOS 11.

Any device currently running iOS 11 can be updated to iOS 12, after which it will have no problem running WhatsApp.

However, since the iPhone 5 and 5C do not support iOS 12, these smartphones won’t be able to run WhatsApp after the cut-off date.

According to the report, WhatsApp is ending support for the older operating systems to let Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) introduce features that might not work on the old software.

Considering that the iPhone 5 and 5C are nearing a decade since their release, it is not surprising that WhatsApp will be ending support for them.

Any devices losing WhatsApp support will receive notifications reminding users to update to the latest iOS version to continue using the messaging service.

The iPhones that can be upgraded to iOS 12 are as follows:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

As for Android devices, WhatsApp remains supported on devices with version 4.1 (Jelly Bean) and higher.

