YouTube’s TV app lets you use your phone as a second screen

YouTube has introduced a new feature that will allow users to use their Android phone or iPhone as a second screen for the service’s TV app, according to a statement from the company.

This makes it easier to interact with the video playing on your TV without manually searching for it in the YouTube app on your phone.

“Starting today, we’re rolling out a new feature that lets you effortlessly connect your TV to your iOS or Android phone, so you can dive deeper with your favourite content on YouTube while you watch on the big screen,” YouTube said.

To use the feature, make sure your TV and phone are signed in to the same YouTube account, and once the apps are open on both devices, a prompt should appear asking you to connect.

This synchronizes your phone to the TV, allowing you to interact directly with the video playing on your TV through your smartphone.

YouTube said that the new feature makes it easier to read video descriptions, leave comments, share the video, and so on, all while watching the video on the big screen.

The company also said that YouTube wants to introduce more unique features to the TV app, such as browsing and shopping for products shown in videos.

