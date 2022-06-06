What to look forward to at WWDC 2022

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off tonight, and rumours suggest that the iPhone and Mac maker will announce significant upgrades to its operating systems.

The conference runs until 10 June 2022, and Apple is expected to unveil iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, MacRumors reported.

Although WWDC is focused on software developers, there are rumours that Apple could unveil a new MacBook Air, Mac Pro, or its long-awaited augmented reality headset.

Bloomberg’s Apple analyst Mark Gurman said that Apple Reality would not make an appearance at this year’s WWDC.

He also said the only way a new MacBook Air doesn’t launch at WWDC is if there are substantial supply chain problems due to factory shutdowns in China.

iOS 16

Apple’s iOS releases at WWDC events often set the foundation for its upcoming flagship smartphones, which in this case will be the iPhone 14 line.

Gurman predicted that Apple would revamp the notification system in its mobile operating system and improve its’s health tracking capabilities.

Gurman also said that Apple’s in-house apps would be revamped, with the Messages app redesigned to be more aligned with social networks’ messaging systems.

Other possible updates include a redesigned lock screen, better sleep tracking functionality and medicine management, and new Apple apps.

MacOS 13 and WatchOS 9

Rumours indicate that Apple is expected to overhaul several of its default Mac apps, including Messages, Mail, and Safari. The macOS Messages app’s redesign should be similar to what is expected in iOS 16.

Apple trademark filings point to MacOS 13 being named MacOS Mammoth.

WatchOS 9 could see updates like an updated power-saving mode, improved health and activity tracking, additional metrics for running workouts, and refreshed watch faces.

Apple’s WWDC 2022 starts at 10:00 pacific time (19:00 in South Africa) on 6 June with the keynote address and will run until Friday, 10 June.

