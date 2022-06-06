Apple announces MacOS 13 — here are the new features

Apple unveiled its latest version of MacOS during the opening keynote for its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022, and the software boasts a slew of productivity-boosting updates.

The operating system has been dubbed MacOS Ventura and adds features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight search enhancements, and new Continuity capabilities.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said the updates aim to improve user experience.

“New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new video conferencing features to any Mac,” he said.

MacOS Ventura introduces a new productivity feature called Stage Manager that lets users minimise distractions and focus on the app they are using.

Stage Manager automatically arranges open app windows off to the side, leaving the active app front and centre.

MacOS users will be able to switch between apps and shuffle through multiple pages from the same app by simply clicking on the relevant app on the left-hand side of the display.

Adding files to open app windows has also been simplified. Users can click on the desktop to minimise all open apps and then click and drag a file from the desktop to the relevant app.

Apple’s mail app has also received serval updates, including changes to the search function and features enhancing mail sending.

Mail’s new Undo Send feature lets you cancel mistakenly sent emails, and Schedule Send lets you complete an email in advance and then set a time and date for it to be sent.

Searching in Apple Mail will ignore typos and suggest recently shared files. The app will also recommend a follow-up if you haven’t received feedback on certain emails.

Apple’s Messages app received similar updates, adding the ability to edit or undo a recently sent message.

The Safari web browser has also received many changes, including improved privacy features and shared group tabs.

Regarding privacy, Apple plans to do away with passwords and replace them with its new passkeys, which it says are more secure and are phishing-proof.

Apple describes passkeys as unique digital keys that are only stored on the device, and they can be verified using Face or Touch ID.

Shared Group Tabs lets users share a selection of tabs with friends and family, and users can see the tabs they are viewing in real-time.

Apple also added a feature it calls Continuity Camera, which enables devices running MacOS Ventura to automatically detect and use the camera hardware from your iPhone when it is in range.

This means that users can answer a video call on the iPhone and then automatically move the call to their Mac when in range.

Another new video calling feature is Apple’s Desk View, which uses the wide-angle lens on iPhones to keep the user in focus and provide a high-definition view of their desk.

Apple also announced improvements to MacOS’s gaming capabilities — largely thanks to its M1 and M2 chips — which it says “enables every new Mac to run AAA games with ease”.

The Cupertino-based tech company’s latest iOS devices also feature Apple’s silicon, making it easier for game developers to scale their titles across its product offerings.

It announced that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky and Capcom’s Resident Evil: Villages will launch on MacOS later this year.

Apple said the developer beta of MacOS Ventura is available to Apple Developer Programme members at developer.apple.com starting today. A public beta will be available to Mac users next month at beta.apple.com.

MacOS Ventura will launch as a free software update “this Fall” — a traditional US season starting the first Monday in September until the winter solstice (5 September to 21 December 2022).

