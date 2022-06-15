Microsoft could add games to Teams

Microsoft is looking to add casual games to its Teams video conferencing service, The Verge reported.

The addition — which Microsoft is currently testing — could see games like Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament added to Teams.

The company is reportedly only testing games from its Casual Games offering for now.

According to The Verge, it isn’t clear whether the feature will roll out publicly at all.

Microsoft is also looking into adding virtual spaces to Teams — as part of its Metaverse ambitions — to allow colleagues to network and socialise with games on the platform.

To compete with rivals Slack and Zoom, Microsoft has been working to improve its Teams product for businesses, launching Teams Essentials in December 2021.

Teams Essentials is aimed at small businesses that otherwise would have had to subscribe to one of the company’s Microsoft 365 packages to use the service.

However, the standalone subscription allows small businesses to access the platform’s business offerings for as little as R61.70 per month.

There is also a free version of Microsoft Teams available, but it limits meetings to 60 minutes and 100 participants.

