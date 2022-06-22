Facebook, Microsoft and 34 others team up for Metaverse Standards Forum

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Epic Games, Microsoft, and 33 other organisations have formed a forum to promote open standards for augmented and virtual reality.

It will be open to any organisation for free, and the Metaverse Standards Forum (MSF) said it would focus on “pragmatic, action-based projects” to accelerate the testing and adoption of metaverse standards.

“Hosted by the Khronos Group, the Forum is open to any company, standards organisation, or university at no charge through a simple click-through Participant Agreement,” it said.

“Companies that wish to provide Forum oversight, and may wish to fund Forum projects, can choose to become a Principal member.”

The projects will include implementation prototyping, hackathons, plugfests, and open-source tooling.

The forum also wants to develop consistent terminology and deployment guidelines for the industry.

Other than Meta, Epic Games, and Microsoft, prominent founding members include the World Wide Web Consortium, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Lamina1, and Unity.

Some big players, such as Apple, Roblox, and Niantic, are not part of the forum despite being heavily involved in the industry.

However, more members could join by the end of 2022.

“Multiple industry leaders have stated that the potential of the metaverse will be best realised if it is built on a foundation of open standards,” the Metaverse Standards Forum said.

It explained that the activities of the forum will be driven by the needs and interests of its members and may involve a range of technology domains.

These include 3D assets and rendering, AR and VR, user-created content, avatars, identity management, privacy, and financial transactions.

