Chrome for iOS can now autofill saved passwords on any app

iOS users that store their passwords on Chrome will soon be able to set the browser as the default Autofill provider, making signing into a range of apps and websites faster.

Google has also added Enhanced Safe Browsing and Chrome Actions — shortcuts users can type into the address bar to access features or adjust settings — to the iOS app.

Chrome has a built-in password manager that can save credentials and automatically fill them to quickly sign into apps and websites.

“Google Password Manager is built into Chrome on your computer or Android phone,” Google explained in a blog post.

“On iOS, you can set it up as your Autofill provider so Chrome can help you quickly and securely create, store and fill in your passwords into any website or app on your iOS device.”

Chrome Actions allows you to save time by entering an action’s title into the address bar, and the browser will also predict and recommend actions based on what you’ve typed.

These include common actions like clearing browsing data, opening an Incognito Tab, or setting Chrome as the default browser.

The Enhanced Safe Browsing feature provides bolstered protection against phishing, malware, and other threats.

It will also warn you if your username and password may have been compromised in a third-party data breach when you type the credentials into a website and advise you to change them.

