Google to kill Hangouts by the end of the year

Google has announced that users on the free version of Hangouts will get a prompt to transition to Google Chat starting on 27 June 2022.

Android Authority reported that mobile users who accept the prompt would transition to Chat, after which the Hangouts application would stop working.

Google has revoked access to the Hangouts Chrome extension, although the web interface will still be available until at least October 2022.

“While we encourage everyone to make the switch to Chat, Hangouts on the web will continue to be available until later this year,” Google said.

Google now recommends that Hangouts web users install Chat’s standalone progressive web application or use the chat.google.com web interface.

“Users will see an in-product notice at least a month before Hangouts on the web starts redirecting to Chat on the web.”

Conversations will automatically get migrated from Hangouts to Chat for most users.

However, the tech giant has encouraged Hangouts users who want a copy of their chat data to export it using Google Takeout before the end of November 2022.

The Hangouts migration support page also helps users struggling to tell the difference between Hangouts and Chat.

Google’s decommissioning of Hangouts is not the first time the company has killed off a messaging app.

Hangouts is receiving similar treatment Google Talk received seven years ago.

In 2015, the tech giant pulled the plug on the Google Talk Windows client and tried to push users to Hangouts.

It eventually killed Google Talk in 2017.

