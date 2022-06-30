1Password remembers if users signed in with Google, Facebook, and Apple

1Password now lets users save the single sign-on login method they used to access a website.

The feature is available via the 1Password browser beta and currently supports Google, Facebook, and Apple’s single sign-on options.

“When you visit a site and click a button like ‘Sign in with Google’, 1Password will remember your choice and offer to save it for you,” 1Password said.

The company said it would add support for more providers and sign-in methods in future.

The password manager has also been part of the growing push toward passwordless logins.

1Password recently joined the FIDO Alliance and plans to let consumers use the desktop client as a Web Authentication (WebAuthn) device.

The FIDO Alliance partnered with the World Wide Web Consortium to develop a standardised, universal interface, using the WebAuthn standard, allowing users to log into web-based applications with passkeys instead of passwords.

However, passkeys typically require dedicated hardware which lets users verify their identity with their face, fingerprint, or a PIN.

1Password’s desktop application does away with this dedicated hardware requirement by integrating users’ private keys into its software.

Microsoft and Google have also integrated the FIDO standard into their products and services.

During its WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced Safari would support passkeys in its MacOS Ventura update.

Now read: Chrome for iOS can now autofill saved passwords on any app