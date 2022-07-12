YouTube launches picture-in-picture on iOS

Google has announced that it will roll out YouTube’s picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to iOS and iPadOS devices over the next few days.

The feature lets users watch videos in a floating window while browsing other apps, and Google specified that Apple users would need iOS or iPadOS 15.0 or higher to use it.

“Simply select a YouTube video to watch and then leave the YouTube app (by swiping up from the bottom of your screen, or pressing the home button),” Google said in a community post.

“The video will continue to play in a mini player, which you can move across your device’s screen as you use other apps.”

It specified that non-Premium members in the US would be able to access PiP for non-music content while the rest of the world will need a Premium subscription, but these users can use the feature to view both music and non-music content.

To enable PiP, go to Settings in your YouTube app, select General, and turn on picture-in-picture.

According to The Verge, Google began testing PiP in August 2021, and the experimental feature was initially available for Premium users.

The feature will now be rolled out to Apple devices on a non-experimental basis.

“We recognise this has been a slow roll out for a highly requested feature, and want to thank everyone who shared feedback during experiments (including recently on youtube.com/new) and waited patiently for this moment!” Google said.

