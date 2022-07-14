Windows 8.1 shows fullscreen end-of-support alert

Microsoft has introduced a fullscreen end-of-support alert to Windows 8.1 for any users logging in to the operating system.

The EOSnotify.exe program was included in Windows 8.1’s latest KB5015874 cumulative update to display the warning.

The alert notifies users that Windows 8.1 will be reaching end of support on 10 January 2023.

After this date, Microsoft will no longer offer any security updates or technical support to devices still running the operating system.

It is highly recommended that users upgrade to a supported version of Windows to protect systems from becoming vulnerable to security exploits and malware.

As part of the operating system’s end of support, Microsoft 365 products on Windows 8.1 will also stop receiving feature, quality, and security updates.

Users have the option to “Remind me after the end of support date”, “Remind me later”, or “Learn more”.

If you choose “Remind me later”, the notification will reappear in 35 days, while the “Learn more” button redirects users to Microsoft’s end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 page.

The tech giant has encouraged users to migrate to Windows 11.

“Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11,” Microsoft said.

“As an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software.”

Microsoft reminded users that support for Windows 10 will end on 14 October 2025 and that they should consider this before investing in a copy.

