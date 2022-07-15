Google makes ChromeOS for old Macs and PCs freely available

Google has announced that ChromeOS Flex — its operating system suitable for most hardware — is now freely available after having been in early access since February 2022.

The tech giant said the operating system runs smoothly and stably on “over 400” devices, including Apple Macs and PCs from Dell and HP.

“Thanks to everyone who has participated in our early access program, we’ve been able to significantly improve the product in many areas while continuously certifying devices to run ChromeOS Flex,” Google said.

It’s also possible to install ChromeOS Flex on a system not certified by Google, provided it meets the minimum requirements.

However, the tech giant added that it could not guarantee that certain functions would work on non-certified devices.

Even in the case of certified devices, Google said some functions are not guaranteed to work on every model. These include:

Bluetooth

Touchscreen capabilities

Automatic screen rotation

Keyboard shortcuts and function keys

SD card slots

There are also several features and ports — including fingerprint readers, optical drivers, IR webcams, proprietary connectors, stylus input, and Thunderbolt functionality — that Google said it hasn’t tested or isn’t supported by ChromeOS Flex at all.

ChromeOS Flex is free to download to a USB drive, allowing you to install it on a Mac or Windows PC.

A complete guide detailing how to install the operating system is available here.

