Microsoft issues urgent fix for Windows 11 start menu bug

Microsoft has fixed a bug in its Windows 11 start menu that was causing it to malfunction on devices running version 21H2.

Bleeping Computer reported that Microsoft had addressed the issue after acknowledging it on Friday, 22 July.

“A small number of devices are unable to open the Start menu after installing updates released June 23, 2022 or later,” Microsoft said in an update on the Windows health dashboard.

“After installing KB5014668 or later updates, we have received reports that a small number of devices might be unable to open the Start menu.”

Clicking the start menu icon or hitting the Windows key on affected devices would often have no effect.

The fix leverages Windows’ Known Issue Rollback (KIR) function, which can revert problematic non-security-related fixes through Windows Update.

According to Bleeping Computer, the fix will likely make its way to consumer and non-managed business computers within one day. Restarting affected devices can also speed up the rollout.

Managed business devices will need IT admins to install and configure a specific KIR Group Policy for its systems’ version of Windows to fix the issue.

“The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5014668 220721_04201 Known Issue Rollback -> Windows 11 (original release),” Microsoft said.

The KB5014668 220721_04201 KIR Group Policy is available for download here.

