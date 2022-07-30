Criminal syndicates make insurance more expensive — and a South African company is fighting crooks with AI

Criminal syndicates defrauding South African insurance companies are causing law-abiding citizens’ premiums to be much higher than they otherwise would be.

Naked Insurance has said that fraud is estimated to make up 30% of car insurance premiums.

One of the company’s co-founders, Ernest North, told MyBroadband that they have recently noticed an uptick in fraudulent insurance claims.

“We are seeing more fraud at the moment, but this is likely due to the current economic conditions leading to people trying their luck.”

He added that syndicates make a large majority of fraudulent car insurance claims.

Insurance fraud syndicates often stage vehicle accidents, write-offs, and thefts in a structured manner which involves claiming from multiple insurers.

Naked is cracking down on insurance fraud using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse app interaction data.

“Whether or not we decide to instantly process a claim depends on all the data we’ve gathered on a user’s interaction with the app.”

An example of behaviour Naked’s artificial intelligence flags as indicative of fraud includes significantly reducing the excess amount shortly before a claim.

The AI also considers other factors, including when users view policy wording, which documents they read, how long they spend reading, and the pages they navigate to.

“These are the type of data points that our automated system picks up really quickly because they are obviously suspicious,” North said.

He said it is inevitable that this indirectly led to some syndicates finding Naked too difficult to deal with and consequently giving up.

According to North, Naked would never automatically reject a claim flagged by its AI as suspicious.

He said they recognise that artificial intelligence has limitations and that the company has a responsibility to communicate with clients fairly.

“We may only reject a claim when we can tell a customer which policy conditions they violated,” he said.

North said Naked’s use of artificial intelligence gives them the edge over traditional insurers, allowing them to keep their loss ratio relatively consistent over the year.

A loss ratio is how an insurance company measures its financial stability and profitability, and differs depending on the insurer.

The loss ratio is calculated by dividing the value of claims by the premiums collected in a month to get a percentage.

“Some insurers target a very low number, which increases their profitability. At Naked, we tend to aim for a higher number than other insurance providers,” North said.

“We think excessive profitability is not a good thing.”

North explained that in any given month, an insurance company is either over or under their target.

He said that Naked is significantly outperforming its target.

“While there are other factors that can affect the ratio, if you measure it purely by taking the percentage of our clients that claim, our ratio has not deteriorated.”

North credits this to a better, more efficient claims process than its competitors.

To differentiate itself from other insurers, Naked’s business model has done away with the no-claim bonus.

If a client is three months away from their no-claim bonus and they have an accident, they aren’t put in a situation where they have to choose whether to claim.

“You’ve bought insurance in case something happens and are now faced with the difficult decision of whether you should actually use it,” North said.

“We purposefully chose not to burden our customers with that decision.”

North also said they try and reduce small-scale fraud by appealing to individual customers’ consciences.

Instead of taking leftover premiums at the end of the financial year as profit, Naked donates them to charitable causes selected by their customers.

They’ve named this business model the “Naked Difference”.

“With the Naked Difference, the emotional appeal we are making to our customers is that any inflated and fraudulent claims won’t reduce our profitability,” said North.

“Instead, these claims will only take from the pool of money that we give away to good causes at the end of the year.”