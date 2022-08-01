Apple Pay works with Chrome, Edge, and Firefox in latest iOS beta

Apple Pay could work with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge in iOS 16, according to MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.

Moser found that the Apple Pay feature worked with Chrome and Edge in iOS 16 beta 4.

Although he did not mention Firefox, other iOS beta testers had noted the feature’s compatibility with the browser.

He shared screenshots showing a “Continue with Apple Pay” option when checking out on Apple’s website using Edge.

A Reddit post from early July 2022 showed Apple Pay’s compatibility with Mozilla’s Firefox browser.

Previously, Apple Pay only worked on Safari in iOS 15 or older.

On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

Regarding MacOS, Apple Pay isn’t currently working with third-party browsers in the Ventura beta.

However, Moser noted that third-party browsers use Safari’s WebKit rendering engine on iOS, which could explain why it works on the mobile operating system and not MacOS.

On the other hand, third-party browsers use their own rendering engines in MacOS.

Apple hasn’t announced a date for iOS 16’s official launch, but based on previous releases, it should be made available around the same time Apple launches its iPhone 14 lineup.

