Discord revamps Android app to bring it up to speed with iOS

Discord has overhauled its Android app using React Native to improve the speed at which it receives new features, it said in a blog post.

In the past new features have rolled out to Discord’s desktop and iOS apps before they arrive on Android, but the company said it is consolidating the process.

“Discord for Android is getting a major overhaul that brings significant improvements to the quality of the mobile experience,” it said.

The improvements include faster update release cycles, where new features or bug fixes are rolled out through a “more consolidated process”.

Discord said it has also improved feature consistency across operating systems through a centralised and streamlined app development process across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms.

“Switching to React Native for the Android app means an experience that is ever-improving at a more rapid pace across every platform Discord is available on, while still retaining Android and iOS specific patterns in the UI,” said Discord.

“Design details and UI elements will also now be more aligned between desktop, iOS, and Android.”

The company said its overhauled app would be rolling out in the coming weeks.