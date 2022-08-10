Windows 11 bug could corrupt data

Microsoft has warned that Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 users on the latest supported processors could be vulnerable to data damage.

“Windows devices that support the newest Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) (VAES) instruction set might be susceptible to data damage,” Microsoft said.

The affected devices use either AES XEX-based tweaked-codebook mode with ciphertext stealing (AES-XTS) or AES with Galois/Counter Mode (AES-GCM) on new hardware.

Microsoft said it addressed these issues in its 24 May Windows preview and the 14 June security release.

It said Windows Server 2022 and Windows 11 users might notice slower performance in BitLocker, Transport Layer Security (TLS), specifically load balancers, and disk throughput, especially for enterprise customers.

“AES-based operations might be two times slower after installing the Windows update for the May 24, 2022 preview release or the June 14, 2022 security release.”

“If this affects you, we strongly urge you to install the May 24, 2022 preview release or the June 14, 2022 security release as soon as possible to prevent further damage.”

Microsoft attributes the cause of the issues to new code paths in Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 versions of SymCrypt.

“We added new code paths to the Windows 11 (original release) and Windows Server 2022 versions of SymCrypt to take advantage of VAES instructions.”

“These instructions act on Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) registers for hardware with the newest supported processors,” Microsoft said.