iOS users could see more ads in Apple apps

Apple iPhone and iPad users might soon see more ads in the apps pre-installed on their device, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The Cupertino-based tech company has been testing search ads in maps that could provide recommendations when searching for restaurants and other nearby businesses.

The company already allows advertising in the App Store, where developers can pay to have their app recommended for specific searches.

According to Gurman, ads in Maps could work the same way, with businesses being able to pay to appear at the top of relevant searches, adding that users could also see similar ads in its Podcasts and Books apps.

Gurman also expects that iOS users could see Play Store app ads appear in the Today tab and on app download pages instead of just in the search tab.

It should be noted that the new ads feature, which Apple personalises based on data from other services and Apple accounts, can be disabled through the Privacy & Security menu in the Settings app.

Apple says approximately 78% of iOS 15 users have opted to disable ad personalisation.

Gurman also alluded to the concept of Apple launching an ad-supported TV+ offering. He said the plan could offer older programming at a lower price while being used to promote its higher-tier subscription.

