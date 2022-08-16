Snapchat+ adds four new features as it hits 1 million subscribers

Snapchat’s Premium subscription — Snapchat+ — launched in June 2022, and the company has revealed that it has reached one million subscribers less than two months later.

The subscription costs $3.99 (R65.58) a month and gives subscribers access to 11 features that aren’t currently available to free users.

“It’s been just over six weeks since we launched Snapchat+, and we are thrilled to share there are over 1 million paying subscribers,” Snap said in a blog post.

Its latest additions for Snapchat+ subscribers include using custom app icons and implementing “Post View” emojis, which allow users to sign off their snaps with a signature emoji.

It has also added a feature that lets users set backgrounds for their Bitmoji avatars.

One of the more significant changes is Snapchat+’s “Priority Story Replies” feature, which it said would make user replies more visible to celebrities on the platform.

Snapchat is now expanding its subscription service to 25 more countries, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, India, and Egypt.

South Africa was not on the list, and Snapchat+ remains unavailable in the country.

