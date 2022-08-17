Big Windows 11 update launching next month — what to expect

Microsoft will launch a major Windows 11 update next month with features like Start Menu folders, additional gestures, and an updated Task Manager.

Windows 11 version 22H2 has been in testing in the Windows Insider programme for several months.

According to The Verge, sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans confirmed the major update would roll out to general users on 20 September 2022.

The first significant new feature it will offer is the ability to add folders directly within the Start Menu, allowing for improved sorting of apps and files that users want to be able to access quickly.

Users will also be able to resize the Start Menu’s “Pinned” area.

The taskbar is also being updated with drag and drop support, allowing users to drag files onto icons to drop them into apps — a feature that was available in previous versions of Windows.

The Task Manager app is also getting an overhaul, including a new interface that aligns its look with the rest of Windows 11.

A new sidebar will allow for navigating between sections.

It also has a new efficiency mode to limit apps from consuming resources.

One of Windows 11’s flagship features — Snap Layouts — will now have a menu drop down from the top of the screen whenever an app window is moved around by the user, allowing for simpler snapping of apps to the parts of the screen where users want them.

Some of the other significant additions in the update include:

“Spotlight” wallpaper feature

More Voice Access accessibility features

Additional Live Captions accessibility features

New gestures and animations for touch users

Clipchamp video editing app pre-installed

Family Safety app pre-installed

New Settings pages

Unfortunately, the new File Explorer tabs will not be ready for official release by 20 September 2022, and should be rolled out later this year alongside a Suggested Actions feature.

This much-requested feature is currently only available to testers in the Developer channel of the Microsoft Insider programme.

