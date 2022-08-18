Meta Platforms has launched a native WhatsApp desktop application for Windows that no longer uses the web-based Electron framework.

“WhatsApp Desktop users have been using our web-based desktop app (WhatsApp Desktop) or our browser-based app (WhatsApp Web),” WhatsApp said.

“As we’re always trying to improve the WhatsApp experience for our users, we’re developing apps native to Windows and Mac operating systems.”

WhatsApp said the advantages of a native application include increased reliability, speed, and the functionality to continue receiving notifications and messages even when your phone is offline.

The native application’s predecessor was built on the web-based Electron framework, used in popular desktop applications like Discord and Microsoft Teams.

WhatsApp’s desktop application revamp coincides with the recent disclosure of serious security vulnerabilities in Electron.

Security researchers revealed during the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas last week that the flaws could let attackers take control of targeted systems by tricking users into clicking on malicious links.

Electron patched the flaws before the researchers published their findings.

However, one of the researchers advised that people should use browser-based applications instead of Electron-based apps for added security.

Windows users can download the revamped version of WhatsApp’s desktop app from the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp said a similar application native to Mac operating systems is currently in development but hasn’t revealed any launch details.

MacBook users who want a sneak peek can sign up for the beta programme.

The native Mac application is built on Apple’s Catalyst software that shares code with iPad applications.

9to5Mac reported that the native Mac WhatsApp also functions even when users’ phones are offline.

