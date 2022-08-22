What’s Next — SAP’s Hardeep Sound talks about accelerating digital transformation in Africa

Hardeep Sound is the Regional Director at SAP East Africa, a position he has held since October 2019.

Sound previously worked as a Consultant at Deloitte in Kenya, and then as a Technical Trainer and Infrastructure Consultant at InfoSys in Ethiopia.

He joined Microsoft as a Senior Consultant in 2003 and went on to become the Specialist Sales Unit Manager in 2010.

Sound also worked at Oracle in Kenya from 2013 to 2019 — first as a Senior Sales Manager and then as a Sales Director.

In this What’s Next interview, Sound joins Aki Anastasiou to discuss how private and public sector organisations in Africa can accelerate their digital transformation through the cloud.

He explains how the cloud provides innovation and agility to businesses of all sizes and unpacks which aspects businesses should focus on when moving to the cloud.

Sound then highlights the impact of digital transformation in the East Africa region and explains how SAP technologies are helping businesses in these regions to succeed.

Finally, Sound explains how businesses can get in touch with SAP to begin their digital transformation journey.

The full interview with SAP’s East Africa Regional Director, Hardeep Sound, is embedded below.