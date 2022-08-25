Home Affairs is looking for app developers and paying up to R876,000 a year

Home Affairs is looking for app developers in addition to a range of other roles, according to a job listing advertisement from the department.

The advert lists two available “Specialist: Application Developer” positions, paying R744,255 to R876,705 a year or R62,021 to R73,059 per month.

Applicants require an undergraduate qualification in Information Technology — or a related field — and at least five years’ experience at a specialist, junior manager, or assistant director level.

Other positions include:

Deputy Director: Administration

Deputy Director: Document Management

Assistant Director: Conditions of Service

Two Case Workers

Researcher

Control Immigration Officer: Port of Entry

Senior Administrative Officer

Immigration Officer: Port of Entry

Personnel Officer: Conditions of Service

Some of the positions only require a matric certificate, while others demand an undergraduate or NQF level 7 qualification.

The advertisement specifies that preference may be given to unemployed youth or graduates, although it does not appear to be part of Home Affairs’ plan to hire 10,000 IT graduates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa first mentioned the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) recruitment drive for unemployed graduates during his State of the Nation address in February 2022.

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed further details on the hiring drive in August 2022.

“The project will run over a three-year period, effective from November 2022 until October 2025,” he said.

He explained that candidates need qualifications in Information Technology or Document, Information, and Records Management, acquired from higher learning institutions, including universities, technical colleges, and TVETs.

“Successful youth will be paid a stipend ranging from R5,000 for entry-level positions to R9,500 for Technical Support-level positions and R14,250 for Manager-level positions,” Motsoaledi added.

The positions listed in the department’s current job advertisement offer significantly higher salaries than Motsoaledi specified.

The DHA’s job listings are summarised in the table below. The closing date for applications is 2 September 2022.