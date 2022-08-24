Apple delays iPadOS 16 release — when to expect it

Apple has confirmed that its operating system (OS) rollouts will work a bit differently this year, with the company holding its iPadOS 16 update for release after its iOS 16 public build is released.

While it is expected that Apple will release iOS 16 around its September iPhone launch, it said it would release iPadOS 16 sometime in North American fall — between late September and late December.

According to a TechCrunch report, Apple also said that it wouldn’t release iPadOS 16.0 to the masses. Instead, the company plans to go straight to iPadOS 16.1 for the public build.

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule,” TechCrunch quoted Apple as saying.

“This fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

With iPadOS separated from iOS, the operating system is no longer tied to Apple’s smartphone software, meaning the company can update it independently when it sees fit.

Apple announced iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16 during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2022, boasting a slew of new features.

Among the most notable is its new multitasking features, which lets iPad users resize windows and operate several at once like on a regular laptop.

iPadOS will also include Stage Manager that, like its Mac counterpart, lets users minimise distractions and focus on the app they are using by automatically arranging inactive windows on one side of the display.

