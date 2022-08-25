WhatsApp working on profile pictures in group chats

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will see profile photos added to group chats on iOS, according to a WABetaInfo report.

Once the update goes live to beta testers, the profile photos of other group participants will show up next to the messages they send.

According to WABetaInfo, the highly-requested feature is currently in development for WhatsApp’s iOS app, with no current indication of when the beta will be released.

The feature is enabled by default for all participants, with no way to disable it when released.

The addition of profile pictures to group chats isn’t the only new WhatsApp group change.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp started rolling out its new Communities group feature to users of its Android beta app.

Communities will let group admins create overarching groups containing multiple sub-groups for different topics and discussions.

For example, a business could have a large WhatsApp group with individual sub-groups for various departments or projects.

Admins can also send announcements to the entire group to reach all users.

WhatsApp’s previous announcement of Communities explained it would include the following features: