Behind the scenes at Codehesion’s new office

South Africa’s top mobile app development company, Codehesion, has moved into new offices following rapid growth over the last two years.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, who said he has always loved entrepreneurship and software development.

Beyers studied computer engineering at the University of Pretoria and completed undergraduate and master’s degrees before joining the working world.

After serving in numerous technical roles at companies like Internet Solutions, he started his own software development company.

He said Codehesion is perfect for his skills as he has always loved software development and entrepreneurship.

The company’s focus on mobile app development and its highly-skilled software engineers quickly gave it the reputation as the go-to place to build a new smartphone app.

Codehesion showed rapid growth after launch, which accelerated during the lockdown as companies had to digitise their businesses.

To accommodate the company’s growing client list, Beyers grew his team of software developers, designers, project managers, and software testers.

They have also moved into a new office which offers Codehesion a lot of expansion possibilities and a modern working environment.

The images below provide a behind-the-scenes look at Codehesion’s new office in Southdowns.