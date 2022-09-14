Apple to add Clean Energy Charging to iPhones later this year

Apple has detailed upcoming features for iOS 16 called Clean Energy Charging, which it plans to start rolling out later this year.

It will also add two other features — iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities — when the update goes live in late 2022.

“Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources,” Apple said.

Clean Energy Charging adds to iOS’s bolstered charging features, including the Optimizing Battery Charging option added in 2013.

The setting lets your iPhone determine your daily charging routine, limiting your battery’s charge to 80% when plugged in and only topping it up to 100% close to when you’re going to start using it.

The new iCloud Shared Photo Library gives users a new way to share photos to a separate iCloud library, allowing up to six people to collaborate on and contribute to it.

The upcoming Live Activities feature aims to make it easier to track certain things in real time, including sports scores and deliveries.

Apple’s iOS 16 update started rolling out on Monday, 12 September 2022. The company unveiled its new mobile operating system at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2022.

