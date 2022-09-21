What’s Next in Security – Microsoft South Africa’s Colin Erasmus on how businesses can improve their security

Colin Erasmus is one of the most experienced technology executives in the country and was recently appointed as the COO of Microsoft South Africa.

Erasmus has worked at Microsoft for over 22 years and held several prominent positions in the company during this time.

He was the Microsoft Tech-Ed and Partner Summit Event Technical Director for over 10 years before being appointed as the Business Group Lead in 2007.

He took over as the OEM Lead in 2013 and served in this role until 2020 when he became the Microsoft Modern Workplace and Security Business Group Lead.

In this What’s Next in Security interview, Erasmus meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss how businesses can improve their security posture.

Erasmus highlights the security issues organisations face under the hybrid working model and suggests how this risk can be reduced.

He also talks about next-generation protection and explains how businesses can adopt this model.

Erasmus then discusses the zero-trust principle and concludes by highlighting how and why businesses should make security a top priority.

The full interview with Colin Erasmus can be watched below.