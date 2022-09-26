Most popular mobile operating systems in South Africa — How much Android dominates

The most popular mobile operating system (OS) in South Africa is Android, dominating the country’s market share with an average of 81% between January 2017 and June 2022.

MyBroadband analysed mobile OS market shares in South Africa using Statcounter Global data.

Notably, iOS’s market share in South Africa has increased steadily, nearly doubling from 8.32% in January 2017 to 16.38% in June 2022.

Android’s mobile OS market share also increased significantly, rising 10.28% over the same period.

However, Android’s dominance over the South African market is no surprise.

The OS ships on essentially all non-Apple smartphones sold in the country, including very affordable 4G models with prices starting at R550.

Many budget-friendly smartphones run some form of Android, whether it be an older version of the software or its stripped-down version, Android Go.

Manufacturers that rely on Android for their smartphones include Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, which use customised versions of Google’s mobile operating system.

On the other hand, iOS is only available with Apple’s iPhones, with the 2020 model iPhone SE selling for R9,000.

The chart below tracks mobile OS market share in South Africa from January 2017 to June 2022.

A recent MyBroadband analysis compared ten smartphones South Africans can buy for less than R1,000, all of which ship with a version of Android Go.

While Apple sells one budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone SE, it is relatively expensive compared to its Android alternatives.

For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G — its most recent, highest-specced mid-range handset — sells for R9,999, while the latest iPhone SE is available for R12,499 from the iStore.

While both devices offer 5G connectivity, the Galaxy A73 5G features a larger 120Hz display, more memory, and a larger battery.

Statcounter Global’s data also shows various other mobile OS market shares over the comparison period, all of which have declined to the point at which they are negligible.

For example, Nokia had a mobile OS market share of 6.14% in January 2017, which dropped to 0.07% by June 2022.

Similarly, Blackberry OS held a 5.28% share of the South African market, which dropped steadily to 0.02% in June 2021. Statcounter Global’s data shows that Blackberry had no market share in South Africa in 2022.

This is expected, as the company decommissioned its services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10, as well as PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, as of 4 January 2022.

Security naivety among South African iOS users

Stellenbosch University researchers Martin and Rika Butler published a research paper last year confirming interesting differences in cybersecurity awareness among South African Android and iOS users.

Their survey revealed that South African iPhone users reported lower levels of security knowledge and demonstrated weaker security behaviour than Android users.

“This study confirms that there is indeed a difference between the security behaviour of users of different operating systems, confirming previous research which investigated this matter,” their research article reads.

The team’s sample of 549 respondents included 201 iOS and 348 Android users. The survey found that Android users, on the other hand, displayed considerably more security-related behaviours than iOS users.

They also found that Android users regard themselves as significantly more vulnerable to threats than iOS users, with the latter seeing less need to protect their smartphones.

“Researchers established that iOS users displayed lower levels of security knowledge which could impact their threat perception,” the research team said.

“In addition, research has also indicated that Android users perceive themselves more susceptible to security threats than iOS users and that Android users are more privacy-aware than iOS users.”

The table below summarises mobile OS market shares in South Africa between January 2017 and June 2022.

Mobile OS market shares in South Africa Year Android iOS Tizen Blackberry Nokia Unknown Windows January 2017 73.15% 8.32% 0.85% 5.28% 6.14% 2.30% 2.66% June 2017 74.62% 9.80% 1.54% 4.05% 4.05% 3.05% 2.15% January 2018 77.81% 11.32% 1.96% 1.75% 2.09% 3.10% 1.46% June 2018 81.11% 11.71% 1.63% 1.06% 1.32% 1.87% 0.96% January 2019 81.25% 15.26% 1.02% 0.79% 0.71% 0.21% 0.50% June 2019 81.60% 16.07% 0.75% 0.43% 0.44% 0.16% 0.32% January 2020 84.79% 14.05% 0.45% 0.12% 0.31% 0% 0.17% June 2020 84.26% 15.30% 0.20% 0.04% 0.09% 0% 0.02% January 2021 84.05% 15.59% 0.12% 0.03% 0.13% 0% 0% June 2021 85.02% 15.70% 0.09% 0.02% 0.11% 0% 0% January 2022 83.93% 15.89% 0.07% 0% 0.06% 0.01% 0% June 2022 83.43% 16.38% 0.05% 0% 0.07% 0.03% 0%

