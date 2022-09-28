Windows reigns supreme in South Africa — but MacOS market share has grown

Microsoft’s Windows is by far the most popular operating system (OS) in the desktop PC market in South Africa, but Apple’s MacOS has seen more uptake in the country in the past decade.

That is according to market share data of the most prominent desktop operating systems from GlobalStats StatCounter.

The platform’s latest data estimates that Windows was running on 61.96% of South African computers in August 2022, while MacOS was on 8.63%.

That would suggest a radical decline of more than 30% in market share for Microsoft’s OS, while Apple’s increased by more than 5% over the same period.

Linux was the third most popular OS, by some distance, claiming a share of 1.39%, followed by the newest kid on the block — Google’s ChromeOS — with 0.31%.

The graph below shows the market share of the biggest desktop operating systems in South Africa as of August 2022, according to GlobalStats’ data.

Although Apple, Linux, and ChromeOS’s figures seem realistic, StatCounter’s data includes a strange anomaly that appears to have entered into its data and severely impacted Windows’s market share.

An “Unknown” operating system appeared in the second half of 2015, soon after Windows 10 launched in July of that year.

Interestingly, its consequent increases and decreases had a near-direct inverse effect on Windows market share.

Between August 2009 and August 2014, Windows market share in South Africa dropped gradually from 95.19% to 91.29%, less than a four percentage point reduction in five years.

That seemed to correlate with the increases in uptake of Apple’s MacOS over the same period, which grew 3.7 percentage points over the same period.

But between August 2014 and August 2015, Windows market share dropped 4.96 percentage points in one year, while the new Unknown OS’s share increased from 0% to 5.02%.

The following year, Windows market share dropped by a rather unbelievable 10.17 points, while the Unknown OS increased by 9.85 points at the same time.

Over those two years, MacOS increased its share by about 0.85 percentage points, while Linux adoption dropped 0.13%.

Assuming Unknown is also Windows

It is unlikely that there is another desktop operating system prevalent in South Africa unaccounted for in StatCounter’s data.

That would suggest that the data for this new “Unknown” OS could actually be for some versions of Windows 10.

Further supporting this is that significant month-on-month fluctuations in Windows and Unknown OS market share often occurred in months when Microsoft rolled out big updates.

Counting it together with the Windows market share appears to show a more realistic movement in Windows market share — from 91.29% in August 2014 to 89.63% in August 2022.

The graph below shows how the market share of desktop operating systems changed between August 2013 and August 2022, assuming the “Unknown OS” from StatCounter is actually specific versions of Windows 10.

Looking at specific Windows versions, it appears South Africans have been reluctant to make the switch to Windows 11.

As of August 2022, only around 13.81% of users were running the new operating system.

Interestingly, that is less than double the users running the 13-years-old Windows 7, which accounts for 7.16% of Windows market share.

Windows 10 still holds a commanding lead. After starting the year at 83.22%, it accounted for 74.95% of the Windows versions on South African computers by August 2022.

The much-disliked Windows 8.1 and even more hated Windows 8 claimed 2.75% and 0.93% of the market share, while old favourite Windows XP still held out with around 0.26%.

The chart below shows the market share of each Windows version in South Africa as of August 2022, according to GlobalStats.