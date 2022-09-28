What’s Next in Security — Sean Duffy explains how organisations can mitigate cybersecurity threats

Sean Duffy is the Global Vice President of Cybersecurity GTM at NTT, a position he has held since June 2019.

Duffy is responsible for developing and executing the NTT Security GTM strategy and portfolio.

He joined Dimension Data in 1999 and worked there until 2019, holding many prominent positions during this time — including Security National General Manager, Security MEA Executive, and Senior Vice President of Group Security.

In this What’s Next in Security interview, Duffy discusses the latest trends in the cybersecurity industry.

He talks about how the skills shortage across South Africa is affecting the managed security services market.

Duffy then unpacks the benefits that managed detection and response (MDR) services provide – including minimising the business impact of cybercrime.

He explains how businesses should choose the right cybersecurity vendor and partner to ensure they deliver actionable outcomes.

Duffy then highlights MDR services and the benefits they offer to their customers across the MEA region.

Finally, he gives organisations advice on improving their cybersecurity programs’ efficiency.

The full What’s Next in Security interview with Sean Duffy is embedded below.