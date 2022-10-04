Veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has denied that he signed away rights to the use of his likeness for deepfakes, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Several media outlets — including the Telegraph — recently reported that the Die Hard and Pulp Fiction actor had authorised Deepcake to create a digital twin of himself that can star in future movies.

The 67-year-old Willis announced his retirement from acting in August 2022 after developing aphasia, a degenerative brain disease affecting a person’s speech and communication abilities.

But Willis’ media team denied any agreement that would see his digital likeness continue to feature in future films.

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative said that Willis had “no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company”.

A Deepcake spokesperson also confirmed that the actor’s digital likeness was his by default.

It created a digital twin of Willis in 2021 for ad campaigns, but they may only use it with his explicit permission.

The neural network Deepcake used for Willis’s likeness was trained using footage from Die Hard and Fifth Element.

The reports come shortly after news that legendary voice actor James Earl Jones permitted Disney-owned Lucasfilm to recreate his voice for Darth Vader dialogue in future Star Wars titles.

The production company recently took this approach for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, where it hired Ukrainian-based voice cloning company Respeecher to remaster Jones’ iconic voice.

The company used a combination of archived recordings and artificial intelligence to create dialogue never recorded by Jones.

