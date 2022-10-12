Windows 11 update blocked on systems due to sign-in bug

Microsoft has started blocking certain PCs from updating to the latest version of Windows 11 due to a bug breaking log-ins for some users.

The software giant has applied a compatibility hold on impacted devices using Windows Hello sign-in features, preventing them from being offered or installing Windows 11 version 22H2, the first major update for the OS.

That comes after Microsoft confirmed that the feature was not working “as expected” for some users who had Windows Hello enabled.

The sign-in feature supports logging in via face recognition, fingerprint reading, and PIN input.

The only way for impacted users to sign in to their accounts would be to enter their passwords, which they might have forgotten after long periods of using Windows Hello.

Microsoft said the issue should not happen on devices which enabled Windows Hello after upgrading or installing the new update.

The company said it patched the problem with the KB5017389 update. However, it would only remove the upgrade block around mid-October 2022.

Despite the fix, it warned users against trying to manually install the update with the Update Now button or Media Creation Tool until the safeguard was removed.

The 22H2 update started rolling out in September 2022 and added new features like Start menu folders, Live Captions across the operating system, and improvements to Snap Layouts and the Taskbar.

Aside from the Windows Hello bug, it introduced several other glitches, including forcing printers to default settings, breaking provisioning packages, and compatibility problems with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers.