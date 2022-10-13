Trump’s Truth Social approved by Google Play Store

Google has approved Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for release in its Play Store, opening up a key distribution channel for the social network ahead of US midterm elections.

Google had previously declined to distribute the app, saying it needed to address the fact that it hosted violent threats and other content that goes against Google’s standards.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., confirmed on Wednesday that Truth Social was now available.

“Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Truth Social has agreed to take down content that violates Google’s policies, Google said.

Axios earlier reported the news of the app’s approval.

Devin Nunes, chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group, said in a statement that the development represented “a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” Nunes said.

