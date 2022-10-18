Mark Zuckerberg roasts Apple’s iMessage — punts superior WhatsApp privacy and security

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has fired shots at Apple’s iMessage messaging service, claiming the platform is less private and secure than Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg’s comments came in a Facebook post on Monday, in which he captioned a photo of an advertising billboard from WhatsApp weighing in on the iMessage green bubble/blue bubble debate in the US.

The ad shows a “Private Bubble” message sent on WhatsApp below the green and blue bubbles presented in iMessage.

It also includes the following line: “Protect your personal messages across devices with end-to-end encryption. Always message privately”.

Zuckerberg explained there were a number of privacy and security features available in WhatsApp that iMessage did not offer.

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats,” Zuckerberg said.

“With WhatsApp, you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too.”

“All of which iMessage still doesn’t have,” he added.

Apple has been heavily criticised for distinguishing Android and iOS users on iMessage with green and blue bubbles, respectively.

The company says it does this so users can understand that certain messaging features might not work when talking with Android users.

However, sceptics argue Apple is using the feature to alienate Android users in the US and shame them into buying iPhones.

Several articles on the subject, including reports from the Wall Street Journal and Android Authority, have explained how green bubble discrimination is an actual problem, particularly among US teens.

The issue is also well explained in a YouTube video by well-known tech reviewer Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee.

Google has accused Apple of using peer pressure and bullying to sell its products and proposed that Apple adopt the open-standard Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging system to replace the SMS-based system of iMessage.

In addition to being more secure than SMS, RCS would help solve the interoperability issues between Android and iOS.

But RCS also has limitations, including requiring a linked phone number that can only be used on the device that uses that number.

While WhatsApp is widely used around the world where Android adoption is more common, the overwhelming market share of iPhones in the US means many users don’t even bother with the app but primarily rely on iMessage.

SMS and RCS messaging also remain widely used in markets like the US because mobile operators typically include unlimited messaging with their various service plans.