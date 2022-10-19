Apple announces launch dates for iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura

Apple has announced that it will release iPadOS 16 on Monday, 24 October 2022, adding support for the highly-anticipated Stage Manager feature.

According to Engadget, MacOS Ventura will launch on the same day and also include support for Apple’s Stage Manager feature.

iPadOS 16 will launch alongside Apple’s new M2-powered iPad Pro and will also ship with the company’s revamped standard iPad model.

“iPadOS 16 will be available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models,” Apple said.

Stage Manager lets users minimise distractions and focus on the app they are using. The feature automatically arranges open app windows off to one side, leaving the active app front and centre.

Users can switch between apps and shuffle through multiple pages from the same app by tapping on the relevant app on the left-hand side of the display.

MacOS Ventura is a more substantial update than last year’s MacOS Monterey, adding several new productivity features in addition to Stage Manager.

“With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs,” Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said.

The mail app has also received serval updates, including improvements to the search function and enhanced mail-sending features.

Apple added an Undo Send feature that lets users cancel mistakenly sent emails, and Schedule Send allows users to complete an email in advance and then set a time and date for it to be sent.

Searching in Apple Mail will ignore typos and suggest recently shared files. The app will also recommend a follow-up if users haven’t received feedback on certain emails.

Apple’s Messages app received similar updates, adding the ability to edit or undo a recently sent message.

MacOS Ventura also adds several new features to Apple’s Safari web browser.