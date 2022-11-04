Microsoft speeds up chat and channel switching in Teams

Microsoft has substantially improved its Teams desktop clients for Mac and Windows, Bleeping Computer reports.

The improvements include reduced latency in some critical scenarios when interacting with the application, with Microsoft’s principal group program manager for Teams, Jeff Chen, saying it is now 30% faster when switching between chat and channel threads.

“The most common action for a user in Teams is to switch between different chats, channels, and activity feeds,” Bleeping Computer quoted Chen as saying.

“Over the past two years, switching between chat threads is now 32% faster, switching between channels is 39% faster. This leads to a more fluid experience that will keep you in the flow.”

Chen explained that the improvements are the result of the upgraded Teams framework, which renders the HTML tree faster, runs JavaScript, and arranges arrays more effectively.

“We are excited to share that the framework upgrade improved the join time by 21%, and responsiveness during meetings has improved. For example, the latency of raising your hand has improved by 16%,” he said.

The software giant has been working to improve its Teams desktop app for some time now.

Microsoft revealed that it had enhanced latency and page load times for messaging in June 2022 after significantly reducing the power requirements in meetings in February.

