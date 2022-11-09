Zoom launches Outlook-like mail and calendar services

Zoom is integrating Outlook-like Mail and Calendar clients and services into its platform in its latest round of business features announced during its Zoomtopia event.

The new Mail and Calendar features will fit into the video conferencing company’s unified Zoom One platform, making it easily accessible along with other business features, including Team Chat, Phone, Meetings, and Whiteboard.

“With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar,” Zoom said.

The company specified that businesses without dedicated IT services could use its Zoom-hosted email and calendar service options, which are also integrated with the Zoom Platform.

Zoom recently updated its mail and calendar webpage to reveal the “@zmail.com” domain its customers can use.

For those concerned about security, Zoom said its Mail Service is end-to-end encrypted for emails sent between Zoom Mail Service users.

“The Zoom Mail and Calendar Services (beta) are targeted at small-to medium-business customers who particularly value email privacy,” Zoom head of product, Joseph Chong, said.

Zoom has made the new features available to businesses in Canada and the US in a beta release, after initially announcing its plans to add mail and calendar services in September 2022.

The video conferencing also announced other new features, including Zoom Spots and the Zoom Virtual Agent.

The company describes Zoom Spots as a virtual co-working space that brings “the fluid interactions of in-person work” to remote working by keeping cameras on.

The Zoom Virtual Agent is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can assist customers with issues and help businesses reduce call volumes to human agents.

