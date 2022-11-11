Microsoft adds iCloud Photos integration to Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that iCloud Photos is now directly integrated into the Windows 11 Photo app, and it started rolling out the update on Wednesday, 10 November 2022.

The iCloud Photos integration makes it far easier for iPhone users to sync their photos to their Windows 11 PC, and Microsoft said the update would be available to all users by the end of the month.

Before the integration, iPhone users had to manually connect their phones to their Windows PCs using a USB cable or go through the iCloud web app in a browser.

“We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place.”

It added that the integration is another step towards its goal of making Windows 11 experiences seamless.

To add iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app, users must install the iCloud for Windows app, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

They can then sign in to the app and choose to sync their photos.