What’s Next – Nihilent’s Sabahat Kazi on the importance of intelligent supply chains

Sabahat Kazi is the President of Intelligent Enterprise at Nihilent and the Co-Founder of Intellect Bizware.

Kazi has over 27 years of experience in the ICT industry, including over 24 years of experience in the SAP ecosystem.

During this time, he has been involved in over 50 SAP implementations on both the customer side, and the implementation side.

At Nihilent, he is responsible for its Intelligent Enterprise business – which includes SAP and other solutions – and he also manages Intellect, a subsidiary of Nihilent that he co-founded in 2007.

In this What’s Next interview, Kazi explains what intelligent supply chains are and why they are particularly relevant in a post-COVID world.

He then unpacks the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) — including the role it plays in helping businesses develop intelligent supply chains.

Kazi then talks about the solutions Nihilent has developed on SAP BTP, including its iDeal DMS, which connects dealers to distributors through a robust supply chain paradigm.

Kazi concludes this interview by providing his prediction for the future of supply chains and SAP BTP.

The full interview can be watched below.