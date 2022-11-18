One app is the source of almost half of all MacOS malware

New cybersecurity research has found that almost half of the malware that infected MacOS computers in the past year came from the same app.

Elastic Security Labs’ 2022 Global Threat Report delved into the prevalence and nature of malware across various desktop operating systems.

The findings were derived from the company’s Elastic telemetry, which combines data from its Elastic Endgame, Elastic Endpoint, and Elastic Security software.

The MacKeeper app was identified as the biggest source of malware on Apple’s MacOS, accounting for 47.92% of instances.

The second and third biggest sources were XCSset and Adload — accounting for 16.67% and 12.50%, respectively — followed by Aobo Keylogger at 10.42%.

MacKeeper punts itself as a software suite designed to optimise resources and monitor internal resources to improve system performance.

Its online ads — prevalent on torrent sites — assure that it can help users keep their Macs clean and safe, implying that it improves the security of their system.

But Elastic Labs explained MacKeeper had extensive permissions and access to processes and files on the user’s system, which malicious actors have abused.

The chart below from Elastic Security Labs compares the major sources of malware on MacOS systems.

MacKeeper has had a controversial history since it launched in October 2010.

Original developer Zeobit had to settle a class-action lawsuit which accused it of deceptive advertising and false claims.

In that instance, complainants alleged that MacKeeper did not perform any credible diagnostic testing.

Another lawsuit alleged that MacKeeper created fake security problems to deceive customers into paying for unnecessary fixes.

The app changed ownership twice since that time, firstly being acquired by Kromtech in 2013, whose repeated attempts to sue MacKeeper critics for defamation failed.

In 2019, Clario Tech acquired MacKeeper, and it rolled out the latest version of the app — MacKeeper 5 — in 2020.

That version has received relatively positive reviews from TechRadar and Macworld, and was certified by AV-TEST.

MacOS users are advised to keep their device’s protection up to scratch by using official security updates provided by Apple.

Keeping individual apps updated with updates from their recognised and trusted software vendors is also recommended.

MacOS still less susceptible to malware than Windows or Linux

Overall, however, instances of malware on MacOS have been much rarer than on other desktop operating systems (OSs).

While the report found that around 6.2% of malware ended up on MacOS devices, 54.4% had made their way to Windows systems, and 39.4% were discovered on Linux machines.

The chart below shows how the prevalence of malware compares between the world’s three biggest OSs — Windows, Linux, and MacOS.