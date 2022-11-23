Microsoft makes Windows Subsystem for Linux generally available

Microsoft is dropping the “Preview” label for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and has made its Store version generally available for Windows 10 and 11 users.

The WSL was previously only available as an optional operating system component, and the Store version provides a similar user experience.

The change means users will receive updates as soon as they are available, rather than waiting for a Windows operating system update.

“Today the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in the Microsoft Store is dropping its ‘Preview’ label and becomes generally available with our latest release,” Windows developer platform program manager Craig Loewen said.

“We are also making the Store version of WSL the default for new users who run WSL --install and easily upgradeable by running WSL --update for existing users.”

Microsoft will also let all Windows 10 users use Linux GUI apps once they have updated to the Microsoft Store version of WSL.

“In response to the WSL community’s requests, WSL in the Store will now also be available on Windows 10 in addition to Windows 11,” Loewen said.

“So, Windows 10 users will also be able to enjoy all of the latest features for WSL, including systemd and Linux GUI app support!”

Microsoft is rolling out the latest generally available version to systems running Windows 10 21H1 or later and Windows 11 21H2 or later.

Now read: Reddit user turns his Windows 11 desktop into a Windows XP experience