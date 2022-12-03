Discord launches server subscriptions, lets creators charge up to R3,500 a month

Discord will soon let more server owners offer subscriptions for exclusive content and features at price tiers ranging from $2.99 (R53) to $199.99 (R3,514).

Only eligible server owners in the US have access for now, and Discord’s Server Subscription feature went live on Thursday, 1 December 2022.

“Starting today, we’re expanding the availability of Server Subscriptions, allowing creators on Discord to earn money directly within their server,” Discord said.

“Creators and community leaders will be able to offer subscription plans in exchange for unique roles, perks, and benefits.”

It appears as though Discord will take a 10% cut of subscription earnings, with the company specifying that server owners will take home 90% of the money they earn “after applicable deductions”.

The platform has been testing server subscriptions with select owners over the past year, and it is now available to server owners that meet the following requirements:

The server owner must be based in the US;

The server has a good standing with Discord, with no recent Terms of Service or Community Guideline violations; and,

Server owners must agree to Discord’s updated Monetization Terms and Server Subscriptions Policy.

For those unsure of what server subscriptions can be used for, Discord provided an example from a server owner involved in initial testing — Bella Poarch.

Poarch offers three subscription tiers, with each building on the previous tier: