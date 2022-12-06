WhatsApp video call update in the works

WhatsApp is testing a picture-in-picture feature for video calls on iOS, allowing users to place a video call while using other apps on their device, WABetaInfo reports.

The new feature is only available on iOS 16.1 and higher for now. It will immediately show a picture-in-picture display when a user multitasks with other apps while on a video call.

WABetaInfo reported that picture-in-picture is available for WhatsApp beta testers on version 22.24.0.79 on iOS.

However, it says some users may get access to the feature after installing the 22.24.0.77 and 22.24.0.78 updates using TestFlight.

It is also compatible with the latest WhatsApp business beta app. WABetaInfo said the feature would roll out to more users over the coming days.

WhatsApp has made several changes to its voice and video calling capabilities in the past few months.

In September 2022, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that it would add one-tap call link sharing to its platform.

“We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap,” he said.

“We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon.”

In June, WhatsApp announced that it was working on a feature to let users replace their faces in video calls with a customisable avatar.

It will reportedly be available by tapping a button within the video call interface, allowing users to switch to an avatar-based video call.

WABetaInfo said that, like Snapchat, the new feature would include a dedicated Avatar Editor within the app.