Best HR management software for South African businesses

As South African businesses and their workforces grow, it can be challenging to manage one of the most important aspects of a business — human resources.

However, enterprises have several cloud-based human capital management (HCM) platforms from which to choose, with some of the best coming from SAP, Oracle, and Workday.

The benefits of cloud-based HCM software include cost savings, data security, streamlined payroll and talent management, and the ability to connect from anywhere.

These cloud-based software suites generally offer core HR features, payroll capabilities, machine learning-powered skills development, and HR analytics.

They can also be integrated with various cloud-based products, such as accounting and other business-related software.

The human capital management products offered by SAP, Oracle, and Workday are listed and briefly described below.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM suite

SAP’s SuccessFactors HXM suite offers a range of features to streamline human resources processes for South African businesses.

Various big international companies, including Vodafone, Growmark, and the Whirlpool Corporation, use SAP’s SuccessFactors HXM suite for their HR needs.

Its features include employee experience management, core HR and payroll, talent management, HR analytics and workforce planning, and sales performance management.

The suite can be integrated with other SAP or third-party applications, letting customers build, expand, and optimise their HR and business operations.

SAP says key factors that differentiate its cloud-based software from other human capital management products include individualised experiences, skills building and always-on development, and global and local regulation management.

It also says the individualised experiences aspect of its product helps “keep employees happy, productive, and engaged”.

Workday human resource management

Workday says its human resource management products help businesses manage all types of workers — full-time, part-time, hourly, contingent, and contract workers — while helping them to understand their employees’ needs.

It uses machine learning to suggest tasks and curate learning for employees and can help workers improve their skills

Some of Workdays’ key human capital management features include:

Talent management;

Organisation management and insights;

Global compliance;

Payroll and compensation management; and,

Employee benefit administration.

Part of Workday’s organisation management and insights feature lets businesses model, review, and carry out reorganisations and quickly adjust policies, processes, and operational models.

Workday’s human resource management products also let businesses administer and adjust employee benefit plans, packages, and eligibility rules.

“We bring benefits and employee transactional data into the same system, so changes flow seamlessly into payroll,” Workday says.

Oracle human resources

Oracle says its HCM products let businesses “plan, manage, and optimise global processes with a single common data source”.

It states that this, in turn, helps businesses make better decisions, personalise employee experiences, and use highly configurable workflows.

Key features of its HCM products include:

Core human resources functionality;

Benefit management;

Workforce modelling and predictions;

Strategic workforce planning;

An HR help desk; and,

A digital assistant.

The company says its products create a “best-in-class” human resources experience by allowing the use of self-service and mobile-responsive tools.

Companies in various industries, including healthcare, higher education, retail, and engineering, use Oracle Cloud HCM for their business.

